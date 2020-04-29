Damson Gin Liqueur Named Best Fruit Liqueur in the World

Press Release – The Damson Collection

A Hawke’s Bay damson gin liqueur has been named the best fruit liqueur in the world at a prestigious international competition.

The Damson Collection’s Damson Plum Liqueur won not only the Best New Zealand Fruit Liqueur gold award, it took the top honour of World’s Best Fruit Liqueur, at the World Liqueur Awards 2020.

The awards were announced last night [subs: London, GMT, April 28]. Each of the 150-plus entries was categorised into 18 genres, including fruit, honey, spice, coffee and cream and this year was tasted in isolation at home by each of the 14 industry experts.

The judges praised the Damson Plum Liqueur for its “aromas of tropical candy initially, before being presented with acidic notes on the palate” saying it was “vibrant in flavour” and had lingering notes of tropical fruit.

The perfect mix of Hawkes Bay plums and a citrus-dominant gin are crafted at Distillerie Deinlein in the Bay of Plenty.

“It is a wonderful honour to be recognised by experts from around the world, especially as we were in the finals with some incredible entries from Canada, France, Italy, Guernsey and the US,” says The Damson Collection owner Fiona Tomlinson.

Damson Plum Liqueur is part of a range of premium jams, cheese accompaniments, sauce and vinaigrette that started life at the Hastings Farmers Market.

“Our damson are grown using sustainable practices on an orchard located on the Heretaunga Plains, and the plums’ tartness makes this such a unique marriage of flavours. Damson Plum Liqueur is really versatile spirit – great on ice, with bubbles, or in a cocktail.”

• The Damson Collection – Damson Plum Liqueur

Volume: 375ml

Alcohol: 15% ABV

$35

Stockists: www.thedamsoncollection.co.nz

