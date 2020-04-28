Local Businesses Showcased For Mothers’ Day

Press Release – We Love Local

A Kapiti-based gifting company that showcases and supports the best of local producers in their gift boxes has acquired renowned Wellington brand We Love Local – allowing them to support producers throughout the wider region just in time for Mothers’ Day under Level 3.

Kapiti Goodies, a husband and wife business, bought the acclaimed We Love Local brand before the COVID-19 lockdown as part of their vision to help local artisan producers sell more of their products while promoting the region at the same time.

The business supplies gift boxes of showcased products by popular local brands, including Fix & Fogg, Wellington Chocolate Factory, Six Barrel Soda, Kapiti Candy, Arobake, Kapiti Olive Oil and Mamia’s sauce among others. They use their EV to make sustainable deliveries of the beautiful recycled timber Kapiti Goodies boxes, made by differently-abled people via the Shed Project in Paraparaumu.

Owners Timo and Valerie Reitnauer say that now more than ever it is critical to support local suppliers and businesses where possible, with many struggling to get back on their feet under lockdown Level 4 and Level 3.

“We are delighted to be in a position to push forward regional gifting and offer contactless delivery during COVID-19 Level 3, meaning that people can still buy gifts for Mother’s Day, or for birthdays, anniversaries or thank yous while remaining safe and helping to support local artisan producers across Wellington and Kapiti,” says Timo Reitnauer.

We Love Local founding partners Marielle Hawkes and Connor Finlayson say the company was founded to make it easier for people to buy local products and to support local businesses who have a lot of character and care for the community.

“Wellington is a special place and we wanted to do our part in spreading the word about all the cool things that were being made in the city. The Kapiti Goodies team has the same values as we do and we know they will take the business in a great new direction. We are excited that they want to invest in the business and grow the idea further,” says Marielle Hawkes.

The Reitnauers say the current circumstances around COVID-19 have made them even more passionate about local products.

“Buying local also means our money stays local and it’s good for the regional economy,” Valerie says.

“There are some exciting new suppliers and products. We want people to discover as many creative local producers as possible”.

You can purchase contactless gifts via the We Love Local website https://www.welovelocal.nz/

ABOUT WE LOVE LOCAL

We Love Local is a Wellington gifting company that offers the best of local products in bespoke goody baskets. With a range of products from Wellington city and the Kapiti Coast, We Love Local believes in the power of community and works to positively impact the Kapiti and Wellington regions by creating a healthy food and gifting eco-system.

