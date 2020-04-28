DWC Delivery Rebate Scheme

Press Release – Development West Coast

Businesses across the West Coast region that are offering deliveries during COVID-19 Level 3, are eligible for a rebate of up to $250 per business from Development West Coast. We know our retailers, cafes and restaurants have been doing it tough during …



Businesses across the West Coast region that are offering deliveries during COVID-19 Level 3, are eligible for a rebate of up to $250 per business from Development West Coast.

“We know our retailers, cafes and restaurants have been doing it tough during the lockdown, and we want to offer some help,” says DWC chief executive Heath Milne.

“With the shift to Level 3, many of these businesses will be able to start operating again, but in a slightly different manner either through contactless pickups or deliveries.”

“To help businesses who are having to adapt to these circumstances we have set up a ‘Delivery Rebate Scheme’.”

“So for example, if you are a restaurant doing takeaways or a retailer or local artisan sending your products off to your customers by courier, you’ll be able to receive a rebate of $5 for each delivery.”

Are you a SME on the West Coast offering deliveries in Level 3?

If so, you may be eligible to receive a $5 rebate per delivery from Development West Coast, up to a maximum of $250 per establishment, to help offset some of the costs associated with running your own delivery service or using an established delivery/courier service.

Terms and Conditions

1. Businesses must be selling goods and having these delivered to the customer.

2. Businesses must be a SME operating within the West Coast region.

3. A rebate of $5 is available for any individual sale over the value of $10 (including GST if applicable) up to a maximum rebate of $250 per establishment.

4. The rebate is only available for sales and deliveries made over the two weeks of Alert Level 3, being Tuesday 28 April to Monday 11 May 2020 inclusive.

5. All participating businesses must adhere to the Government’s guidance around operating safely at Level 3 including public health measures and requirements and all other health and safety obligations.

6. Businesses must be registered on the West Coast business directory for open businesses during COVID-19 Level 3 – www.nowopen.co.nz

7. Businesses wishing to apply for the rebate must first pre-register with DWC, at the link below.

8. On pre-registration, businesses will be assessed for eligibility and a confirmation email will be sent with further information or advice.

9. The rebate will be paid to approved businesses after 11 May 2020 on receipt of an invoice and supporting sales information (eg, sales dockets) from the participating business.

10. Invoices for the rebate payment must be received by DWC no later than 30 May 2020, and only one invoice from participating businesses will be accepted.

11. The Delivery Rebate Scheme is a limited fund, therefore funding will be on a first in first served basis

12. DWC reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions at any time.

13. DWC reserves the right to seek further information from any business that has invoiced DWC for the rebate and refuse payment should any information prove to be false or misleading.

CLICK TO REGISTER

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url