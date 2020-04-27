Masport Once Again Wins The Ultimate Seal Of Consumer Approval

Press Release – Masport

Masport has once again taken out two awards in Most Trusted Brands Awards for 2020 across two categories: New Zealand consumers have rated Masport as the Winner of the Most Trusted Brand in the Lawnmower category; and Masport as a Highly Commended Brand in the Barbeque Category.

The 2020 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Award results are arrived at through a 21-year old established methodology led by the Reader’s Digest in collaboration with its research partners, independent research agency, Catalyst Research and global research panel, Dynata. This methodology involved a two-stage survey of a representative sample of 1,500 New Zealanders, scoping top brands in each category through an unprompted question. It was followed by voting and rating top brands in each category. This year’s Trusted Brands Awards considered 65 categories from across New Zealand industries.

Over a century of Kiwi ingenuity and trust

When mowing your lawns on the old Masport mower or ‘firing up your Masport BBQ”, think about the trust and Kiwi ingenuity built up over the last 100 years from an engineering workshop into a globally recognised, but Kiwi-at-heart brand. Built on over a century of engineering excellence, Masport strives to create in its products not only quality, but also a positively memorable customer experience.

Masport specialises in outdoor power equipment like lawnmowers, shredders, cultivators and outdoor leisure products such as barbecues and patio heaters. The company continues to enjoy a growing global reputation for providing quality products, exporting to over 45 countries worldwide.

About the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards

Now over 20 years old, the annual Trusted Brands survey illustrates how much trust matters among New Zealanders, thus making the Trusted Brands logo instantly recognisable.

