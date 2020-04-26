Builders Need Clarity Before Picking Up Their Hammers

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The Government must urgently clarify what Level 3 means for the construction sector to ensure builders can return to work quickly, National’s Building and Construction spokesperson Andrew Bayly says.

“The construction sector is a huge part of the economy, employing about 250,000 people. It will be a key driver of economic activity as we come out of the Covid-19 downturn so it’s imperative the Government removes any barriers in its way.

“Construction firms are still not exactly sure how Level 3 restrictions will apply to them. Does a building firm need to be certified to operate? Does a building site that’s been sitting empty for five weeks now need to be inspected?

“For firms to be able to hit the ground running at 7am on Tuesday they need absolute clarity on what the rules are for operating safely, and they need it now.

“It’s time for decisive action from MBIE. They must be very clear about the rules for the construction sector and be ready to support building firms as they rebuild our economy.”

