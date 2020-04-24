ASB Extends Branch Opening Hours As Country Moves To Alert Level 3

Press Release – ASB Bank

ASB is doubling the operating hours of its 42 branches when Alert Level 3 starts on Tuesday.

During the lockdown, and to support those who could not bank in other ways, some branches were open from 10am-2pm on either Tuesday or Thursday.

During Alert Level 3, these 42 branches will now be open on both Tuesday and Thursday from 10am-2pm.

However, ASB’s executive general manager Retail Banking Craig Sims explains as the health and safety of ASB’s staff and customers is a top priority, the bank is urging customers to continue using its online and digital services in the first instance.

“We’re here to help our customers and we know nothing replaces the personal touch, but as we are in a contactless environment, we have a range of ways our customers can bank with us and we’re asking people not to go into our branches unless it’s essential they do.

“Extending our branch hours supports how ASB has an important role to play to help restart New Zealand’s economy, and further support our people, our customers and our community,” says Mr Sims.

ASB will be reviewing demand and will consider opening additional branches if needed to offer the level of service its customers expect. Meanwhile, the ASB Contact Centre will continue to operate on the same hours, 8:30am – 5:00pm, as will the ASB priority line for customers aged 70+ years.

“We’ll keep a close eye on how many customers are visiting our branches and we’ll be prepared to make changes if we need to. But again, with Alert Level 3 meaning the country is in a ‘restricted’ phase and people are instructed to stay home in their bubble other than for essential personal movement, we’re encouraging customers to please use our online, mobile, ATMs or Contact Centre options where possible,” concludes Mr Sims.

All the information customers need is kept up-to-date on the ASB website at asb.co.nz/covid-19.

