A Changing Scene For Law Firms But It’s Not ‘Doom & Gloom’, Says Law Survey

Press Release – LawFuel

Wellington – 24 April 2020 – A survey of leading legal recruiters by law news and jobs network LawFuel inicates that the post-COVID situation for lawyers is not ‘doom and gloom’, with most law firms remaining cautiously optimistic about the future …Wellington – 24 April 2020 – A survey of leading legal recruiters by law news and jobs network LawFuel inicates that the post-COVID situation for lawyers is not ‘doom and gloom’, with most law firms remaining cautiously optimistic about the future for their firms.

The survey of all major legal recruitment companies in the country indicated that while it was still early days, there was little sign of any major upset to law firms in terms of cutting back bonuses or requiring lawyers to take their annual leave.

Although recruitment was generally placed on hold during the lockdown, most recruiters prepared to venture a view on the situation indicated that their clients law firms remained generally reasonably upbeat about their firm activity fter lockdown.

It was a good time for some lawyers to work on their CVs and to do some research into the legal market, one recruiter said.

Another indicated that lawyers should maintain some flexibility in terms of their future roles as it would not be a question of ‘picking and choosing’ law roles in a market that would maintain some uncertainty.

Another believed there would be fewer opportunities for graduates and junior lawyers but that a recovery would come.

There is also likely to be a resetting of major areas of law that will see increased demand, including employment, insolvency, banking and finance and other key areas.

The full report from LawFuel may be seen at this link.

About LawFuel

LawFuel is the largest law news and jobs network in New Zealand, published online since 2001 and reaching a global law audience with regional editions and a separate law jobs site.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url