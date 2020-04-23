Overwhelming Support For Saving Sounds Air

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

More than 20,000 people have now signed a petition launched by National to save Sounds Air, Kaikoura MP Stuart Smith says.

“We are calling on the Government to support Sounds Air through its $600 million aviation sector relief package so this vital transport link for regional New Zealand doesn’t go into receivership.

“Sounds Air has requested a small amount of financial support to continue operating for the next 18 months while the economy recovers but the Government has refused to date.

“Normally a highly successful business, Sounds Air lost all its revenue streams because of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Without Government help the consequences for regional connectivity in New Zealand could be dire.

“Sounds Air provides a much needed connection for people in areas such as Blenheim, Westport, Paraparaumu, Picton and Taupo to other areas of New Zealand. Without Sounds Air, these places won’t have an airline.

“As we begin this country’s economic recovery many regions will be reliant on domestic tourism to support local businesses. Sounds Air has a vital role to play in this.

“Some businesses are too important to let fail and Sounds Air is one of them. Maintaining regional connectivity is essential.

“The community has come out and backed this highly reputable and successful business. Now it’s the Government’s turn.”

