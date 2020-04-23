Nikko AM To Provide Free, Virtual Face-to-face Service For NZ Investors Through Extended Lockdown

Press Release – Nikko AM

Nikko Asset Management NZ (Nikko AM) today announced that it will use its direct-to-consumer social media channels to answer questions New Zealand investors might have about the markets and their investments in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Managing Director George Carter outlined his motivation behind the move to bring a human touch to its GoalsGetter roboadvice investment platform in messages posted on Facebook and Instagram.

“While Monday’s announcement has given us cause for optimism for a gradual return to everyday life, we recognise that for many of us, anxiety over our financial future will remain even as the alert levels recede,” says Carter

“We launched GoalsGetter last year to provide a personalised, digital investment platform for the streamlined world in which we live. That world has been replaced, temporarily at least, by one in which we’ve been reminded by how much we value human interaction … even if it’s just over a device for now. Therefore we thought it would be a good idea – to address financial anxiety and support human, social connectivity – to make our team of fund managers available to answer questions New Zealanders might have directly through our social media channels.”

Carter says the #asknikko service – which aims to answer questions about the markets rather than provide personalised investment advice – is open to all investors and Kiwisavers, not just existing GoalsGetter clients.

“Anyone seeking clarity on commentary they may have heard, or terminology they might not fully understand, can simply either post a question on our Facebook or Instagram feeds or direct message us. We will then seek to answer these and provide additional context through regular video updates from our investment experts.”

The free service will run initially for the next month and can be accessed by anyone through www.facebook.com/goalsgetter and www.instagram.com/goalsgetternz

About Nikko AM

Nikko AM NZ actively manages around NZD6.7 billion* of investments for corporate superannuation schemes, community and charitable trusts, foundations, financial planners, banks, insurers, KiwiSaver schemes, corporations, other fund managers, retail and KiwiSaver investors. It is part of one of the largest asset management companies in Asia, Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM), which has USD231 billion* under management. Nikko AM NZ is the only dedicated investment manager in NZ to be a part of a specialist global investment manager. Nikko AM has been nominated for Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year for three consecutive years.

* All data as at 30 December 2019

Nikko Asset Management New Zealand Limited (Company No. 606057, FSP22562) is the licensed Investment Manager of Nikko AM NZ Investment Scheme, Nikko AM NZ Wholesale Investment Scheme and the Nikko AM KiwiSaver Scheme. This material is for the use of researchers, financial advisers and wholesale investors (in accordance with Schedule 1, Clause 3 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in New Zealand). This material has been prepared without taking into account a potential investor’s objectives, financial situation or needs and is not intended to constitute personal financial advice, and must not be relied on as such. Recipients of this material, who are not wholesale investors, or the named client, or their duly appointed agent, should consult an Authorised Financial Adviser and the relevant Product Disclosure Statement or Fund Fact Sheet (available on our website: www.nikkoam.co.nz).

