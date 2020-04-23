National Capital Bolsters Business With Appointment Of Investment Research Lead

Press Release – National Capital

National Capital, the first financial advisory firm in New Zealand to launch a completely digital, yet personalised KiwiSaver advice service has announced the appointment of David Anamosa as Investment Research Lead.



David Anamosa

David contracted to National Capital for a year before being appointed in his new position at the end of March.

He holds a Master’s Degree with Distinction from the University of Auckland in International Business, Trade and Commerce and prior, David completed a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, at the University of Texas.

Before making the move to New Zealand, the Texan worked at FactSet Research Systems as a Consultant in the Investment Management branch.

Clive Fernandes, authorised financial adviser and Director of National Capital, says, “In this role David will be instrumental in helping National Capital refine our advice model which uses principles of behavioural finance & good investment research to empower New Zealanders to get better outcomes from their KiwiSaver investments.

“David’s expertise will allow us to bolster the support National Capital can provide its clients and help people do the most with their money throughout their lives.

“Already we cover more than 100 KiwiSaver funds in our research and with David’s help, this will only increase, allowing National Capital to cover as many funds and providers as possible.”

“David has already proven his dedication to the business, and it has been great to have him hit the ground running as the lead of investment research,” says Clive. At almost NZ$60 billion, KiwiSaver is the largest retirement investment for most New Zealanders. However, Kiwis are struggling to get good financial advice to ensure their investments help us to achieve our retirement goals.

National Capital developed a KiwiSaver digital-advice solution which enables users to get personalised advice on which KiwiSaver fund and, importantly, provider, works best for them to achieve their goals, based on their situation. With the focus on an ‘accountable algorithm’ and good client outcomes, this service not only helps Kiwis get the advice they need but does so in an ethical manner.

On his new role, David says, “I’m excited to be working alongside Clive Fernandes and the National Capital team to help strategise and achieve the goal to help one million Kiwis’ become financially secure by maximising their KiwiSaver investments.

“It has been a fantastic experience being involved in the creation of the investment selection process National Capital uses to recommend KiwiSaver funds to its clients and when the opportunity came up for this role, I couldn’t refuse,” adds David.

For more information or to complete the KiwiSaver ‘health check’, visit NationalCapital.co.nz

About National Capital

National Capital is a financial advisory firm based in Auckland, New Zealand that provides personalised investment advice to its clients. Our mission is to help one million Kiwis become financially secure using technology and the principles of pūataata (transparency), tikanga (ethics) and taurikura (prosperity).

