Growing Need For Secure Live-stream Meetings During Lockdown

New Zealand owned company Tandem Studios, is attracting national attention for its offering of a secure live-stream meeting service as international debate escalates on the security of the global providers of virtual meeting applications.

As the world turns to on-line meetings during Covid-19 lockdowns, schools, government organisations, businesses and even individual users are reviewing their use of global giants such as HouseParty and Zoom, amid increasing security concerns about their vulnerability to hackers.

The situation has seen growing demand for Tandem Studios live streaming services. A video, live streaming and podcast production company with headquarters in Christchurch and Auckland, Tandem is fielding inquiries throughout New Zealand for home-grown on-line secure meeting services.

Tandem Studios were early pioneers of providing secure live streaming services and for more than five years has been working with numerous city and regional councils across New Zealand.

Tandem Studios owner Dave Dunlay says the company’s innovation was born out of another crisis situation, the Christchurch earthquakes.

“We lived through the Christchurch earthquake, so we had to become flexible for our business to survive,” Dave said. “Tandem won a contract in 2011 to live stream the 18 month Canterbury Earthquake Royal Commission, which were watched by thousands of people all around the world. The videos from these hearings are still available via You Tube.

“Using that knowledge and experience, we offer opportunities for our New Zealand clients to connect though live streaming and help keep their communications going as we all work through this Covid-19 lockdown. Our team is providing most of these services from their own home, adhering to the lock down regulations.”

Ensuring local councils can still meet and make decisions during lockdown is crucial for continuity of services. Tandem Studios is currently live streaming weekly council meetings for the Auckland Council and Christchurch City Council. Elected members log in from home and members of the public can watch the meetings live online, or via video in their own time to see and hear local democracy still in action. All the live streams are recorded and edited into bite size chunks of information which can be found through the Council websites.

John Filsell, Head of Community Support, Governance & Partnerships Unit at Christchurch City Council says, “We are grateful that we are able to stream the Council’s meeting during these unprecedented times. Live streaming enables our Council to continue to make important decisions, whilst ensuring our community remains engaged and connected.”

Dave Dunlay says it’s great for a New Zealand company to take on the global giants with their live streaming services. He says Tandem is offering highly customised services and they are enjoying helping Kiwi’s connect with Kiwis.

Tandem provides specialised live streaming options, such as in-stream chat, webinars, questions and polls, hosting private or public streaming, and registered or paid entry to access the stream.

Teulo, a progressive platform for architects, designers and building professionals, is one of the businesses using Tandem to live stream conferences during the lockdown.

Tandem Studios was established in 1974 and has more than 40 years’ experience in producing content.

In addition to its live-streaming services the company’s production team recently co-produced and recorded the podcast Black Hands, a 10-part series about the Bain family murders which hit number one in the podcast charts of three countries. This is now being made into a television series.

To find out more, visit https://tandemstudios.co.nz/

