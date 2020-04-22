True Life Kiwi Telefeature Runaway Millionaires Wins Four Medals At The 2020 New York Festivals

Press Release – Fearless Productions

(Auckland – 22 April 2020) Independent New Zealand screen production company Fearless Productions’ debut television project Runaway Millionaires has been honoured with a total of four medals at the 2020 New York Festivals Film & TV Awards.

Runaway Millionaires is the gripping true story of Kara Hurring and Leo Gao, an ordinary New Zealand couple who went on the run after $10 million was mistakenly deposited into their account. The telefeature was made with the support of NZ On Air and premiered last year on TVNZ 1 (New Zealand) and Seven (Australia).

Runaway Millionaires, helmed by veteran producers Carmen J. Leonard and Deborah Cope, won the following Grand Jury prizes at this year’s New York Festivals Film & TV Awards:

Gold Medal: Best Camerawork: for Director of Photography Rewa Harré

Silver Medal: TV Movie

Bronze Medal: Best Screenplay: for writer Pip Hall

Bronze Medal: Best Direction: for director Danny Mulheron

Lead actress Jess Sayer, who portrayed Kara Hurring in the telefeature, was also named a Finalist in the Best Performance by an Actress category.

The Fearless Production team said: “We are thrilled to be awarded these medals for this fantastic project. It’s wonderful for a New Zealand story to be recognised on the international stage. Thanks again to Kara Hurring for sharing her incredible story with us and to both NZ On Air And TVNZ for their support.”

