South Pacific Pictures Wins At The 2020 New York Festivals

AUCKLAND, NZ, 22nd April, 2020 – South Pacific Pictures’ productions Educators and The Bad Seed were this week named amongst the World’s Best Television and Film winners at the 2020 New York Festivals.

Educators, an improvised comedy series for TVNZ OnDemand, was awarded a Bronze World Medal in the ‘Streaming Comedy’ category and The Bad Seed, a five part drama series which screened on TVNZ One in 2019, received a Silver World Medal in the ‘Entertainment Program: Drama’ category.

Other South Pacific Pictures’ productions to receive Finalist Certificates were The Brokenwood Mysteries (series 6) for Prime and Westside (series 5) for Three, which were both acknowledged for Best Drama.

The New York Festivals recognise the World’s best work in TV, Film & Radio programs. New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Grand Jury honoured content creators across all platforms and in all genres and awarded in total 122 Gold World Medals, 136 Silver World Medals and 142 Bronze World Medals. Entries for the competition come from over 50 territories worldwide. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com.

