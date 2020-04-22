SkyCity Hotels Group Names Luxury Hotel In Adelaide, Eos By SkyCity

Press Release – SKYCITY

SkyCity Hotels Group has revealed the centrepiece of the $330 million Adelaide Casino expansion, Eos by SkyCity. The new 120-room luxury hotel will open its doors in late 2020, offering guests bespoke experiences from in-room styling to on-call mixologists …

The new 120-room luxury hotel will open its doors in late 2020, offering guests bespoke experiences from in-room styling to on-call mixologists providing a custom cocktail service.

Brad Burnett, Group General Manager, Hotels at SkyCity Entertainment Group is thrilled to announce this exciting phase of development in Adelaide, the fourth instalment in the SkyCity Hotels Group portfolio.

“Eos by SkyCity will become our ultimate, luxury hotel brand in a stable that also includes The Grand by SkyCity, Horizon by SkyCity and SkyCity Hotel in Auckland.

“Eos by SkyCity will set the benchmark for how we provide experiences and entertainment that excite our guests, and we hope to play a key role in bringing visitors back to South Australia when it is safe to travel once again.

“With a variety of personalised experiences on offer, every guest will have a unique experience that can’t be found anywhere else,” said Mr Burnett.

Construction of the 12-storey Adelaide expansion, including the new hotel, is running to schedule with work on the sweeping, curved golden façade of the building now complete and attention turning to the interior fit-out.

In addition to the new hotel, there will also be new restaurants and bars, conference and event facilities, a stunning spa and wellness centre and expanded gaming experiences.

SkyCity Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Stephens said the new hotel and world-class entertainment precinct is really taking shape.

“The hotel and broader expansion of SkyCity Adelaide will become a major drawcard for international and interstate visitors when travel resumes, as well as locals seeking a unique and memorable experience.

“We are pleased that construction has continued at our property in Adelaide and that we remain on schedule for opening later this year.

“As we move to Alert Level 3 in New Zealand, we are preparing to recommence construction on a variety of smaller projects that were already underway.

“The largest project in the Group is the New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland, and it will be great to see activity happening on a site like this once again.

“We fully support the COVID-19 containment efforts of the respective governments in Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to getting back to work and reopening SkyCity to provide great hospitality and entertainment for our customers at our expanded facilities,” said Mr Stephens.

Bookings for Eos by SkyCity will open later this month with the first guests expected to be welcomed in late 2020.

For more information, please visit www.eosbyskycity.com.au.

