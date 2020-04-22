Jasmax Appoints Interior Design Lead

Press Release – Jasmax

Senior Interior Designer Kathryn Roberts joins Jasmax as Associate Principal, Interior Design Lead. Roberts returns to Auckland following significant international experience including large tech clients such as Google, Genentech, and HP in San Francisco and the Bay Area.

Her appointment strengthens Jasmax’s Interior design offering with Kathryn sitting across all practice groups. Kathryn’s work leading projects for some of Silicon Valley’s most innovative tech clients will allow her to add an international perspective to New Zealand projects, particularly in regards to placemaking strategy across large campuses.

Kathryn first joined Jasmax as a grad in 2008. She quickly proved her design capability, working on highly acclaimed projects such as AUT’s Sir Paul Reeves Building, Fonterra Headquarters and the National Library of New Zealand in Auckland.

After six years, Roberts left Auckland to gain international experience, where she honed her design skills on a global scale and gathered creative inspiration. Whilst working for Woods Bagot in Sydney she led projects in San Francisco, which led to her relocating stateside. Working with Woods Bagot, she delivered projects through North America, Asia and Australia.

Describing her work with Google on a 140,000sqm fitout in Sunnyvale CA, and for other large tech companies, Kathryn says they recognise how well-executed design gives workplaces the edge in highly competitive environments.

“Clients are looking for what is going to make their project special and unique, what is their point of difference?”

She believes it is something we will continue to see grow in New Zealand, as the value of placemaking, flexibility and choice is increasingly apparent.

“Good interior strategy and design is crucial for the future of businesses. Clear design vision increases productivity and performance, and staff retention. More and more people are valuing lifestyle and wellbeing, and the balance and choice of amenities that a sustainable, well-designed workplace strategy and fit out provides is key.”

Kathryn says she is thrilled to be back at Jasmax and back in Auckland. After all her international experience she reiterates that New Zealand is a design leader worldwide, with America often looking to Australasia for fresh design thinking, trends and inspiration.

Since starting at Jasmax in early March, Kathryn has taken on a lead interior design role for AUT University, working on their North Shore Campus revitalisation.

Principal Architect and Commercial Studio Lead, Sarah Hayden, says, “We are pleased to welcome Kathryn to the team. Her appointment strengthens Jasmax’s interior design capability and reinforces our commitment to design excellence.”

Kathryn Roberts joins Sarah Bryant and Valentina Machina in leading Jasmax’s Interior Design Studio.

