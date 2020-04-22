Best Foods Calls On Kiwis To Recognise Deserving Supermarket And Grocery Workers

Press Release – Best Foods

Auckland, 22 April 2020 Best Foods New Zealand is calling on Kiwis to nominate admirable supermarket and grocery workers who have gone the extra mile during the Covid-19 pandemic, with its new Supermarket Heroes campaign to recognise and reward …

Auckland, 22 April 2020 – Best Foods New Zealand is calling on Kiwis to nominate admirable supermarket and grocery workers who have gone the extra mile during the Covid-19 pandemic, with its new Supermarket Heroes campaign to recognise and reward essential employees.

Launching on Monday 20 April, the campaign will encourage Kiwis to nominate those working within the industry who have gone above and beyond – with one of the nation’s outstanding supermarket heroes to receive a grand prize of a luxury weekend for two at Taupo’s Huka Lodge, and four additional heroes to receive an entire year’s supply of Unilever products.

With a $376 million (17%) increase in spend within the New Zealand food and grocery sector over the past month, over 60,000 supermarket employees across the nation are working longer hours, facing disgruntled and at times violent customers, and risking their own health and safety for the wider community.

New Zealand’s favourite mayo brand wants to pay tribute to the efforts of our admirable supermarket workers, who until now have been largely unrecognised despite the difficult circumstances they have faced.

“Covid-19 has seen an outpouring of support for New Zealand’s frontline workers, particularly nurses and doctors. However, there has been one group who have gone largely unrecognised to date – our supermarket heroes,” says Matt Rigby, Head of Unilever New Zealand.

“We wanted to find a way to recognise the essential workers that have been working tremendously hard and putting their health at risk every day to help the nation. Whether you have a friend or family member that works in the industry or appreciate the efforts of a staff member at your local supermarket, we want to hear about it.”

Katherine Rich, Chief Executive of the Food & Grocery Council, says it is great to see those in the grocery sector get the recognition they so deserve.

“The past weeks have been an extremely difficult time. Supermarket employees have been working around the clock, experiencing abuse and high levels of stress, all while keeping a smile on their faces to ensure the smooth operation of one of our most crucial services – supermarkets.”

“It’s great to see one of New Zealand’s largest FMCG brands highlight these workers efforts and bring light into their lives while times are tough.”

Best Foods Supermarket Heroes asks New Zealanders to nominate workers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, sharing stories of why they deserve to be recognised for their efforts.

Nominations can be submitted on the Best Foods NZ Facebook page until 9am on Friday 1st May. There will be one winner and four supporting winners, to be selected on Tuesday 5th May. The grand prize consists of two nights’ accommodation for two at Huka Lodge in Taupo, along with car hire and/or domestic flights if required, and $1,000 credit for meals and disbursements. The four supporting prizes are a years’ supply of Unilever products for each winner.

For more information, head to facebook.com/bestfoodsnz

#BestFoodsNZ #BestFoodsSupermarketHeroes

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url