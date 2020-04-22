Beam To Provide Free E-Scooters to Local Restaurants During Alert Level 3 To Support Home Delivery

Press Release – Beam

Beam today launched the Beam Shuttle Program by providing free rental e-scooters to restaurants, cafes and specialty grocery stores in Auckland that need updated options to deliver products to customers during the alert level 3 period.

As the Auckland community progressively moves out of a full lockdown Beam is demonstrating leadership by making it as easy as possible to connect local business with the infrastructure to move their products.

“Hundreds of restaurants have been deeply impacted by COVID-19, and this is the time to do what we can to support them. We will be renting our e-scooters for free to help restaurants get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” said Frederick Conquer Operations Manager at Beam.

Store partners will be able to pick up e-scooters from Beam’s central Auckland warehouse, where training, helmets and charging accessories will be provided free of charge. The program will run until the 11th May, at which point it will be reassessed in line with the government’s review of the current alert level.

The first restaurant to sign on to the Beam Shuttle Program is Bar Céleste on K Road.

“We are stoked that Beam reached out with free e-scooters to help us with the launch of our new takeaway offering as we go into L3. This will really help us to easily redeploy our staff for central city deliveries, and to have some fun while doing it!” said Emma Ogilvie, Owner of Bar Céleste.

The Beam Shuttle Program will be providing e-scooters and support to restaurants on a progressive basis while fleet capacity remains available.

Viv Beck, Heart of the City Chief Executive added, “This challenging climate has seen a lot of innovation and goodwill come to the fore. This is a great opportunity for city centre businesses planning on doing local deliveries to consider.”

Restaurants looking to join the Beam Shuttle Program can sign up at www.ridebeam.com/the-beam-shuttle-program

Kia kaha Auckland – let’s get the city rolling again.

