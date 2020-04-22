All You Need To Start Baking, Delivered To Your Door

Press Release – Kiwi Bake Box

Kiwi Bake Box Founders Kiwi Bake Box simplifies baking, with a mission to start traditions and build Kiwis confident with whisk and spatula in hand. Kiwi Bake Box is the brain-child of the 2019 Kiwi Bake Off winner Trevor Hall and fellow contestant …



Kiwi Bake Box simplifies baking, with a mission to start traditions and build Kiwi’s confident with whisk and spatula in hand.

Kiwi Bake Box is the brain-child of the 2019 Kiwi Bake Off winner Trevor Hall and fellow contestant Anna Howley. With a shared passion for wanting more New Zealanders to feel confident baking from scratch, they joined forces and are ready to get Kiwis baking up a storm.

Kiwi Bake Box launched their online store on the 23rd of March. After closing temporarily over the NZ lockdown, they have reopened as an essential service.

After seeing potential in the Kiwi Bake Box, Dean Brettschneider (author, professional baker and TV judge) has joined the team. With his extensive baking and entrepreneurial experience, Dean brings a lot to the team.

Kiwis are able to order a bake box (for themselves or even as a gift) or subscribe to receive bake boxes every fortnight – delivered right before the weekend. Each box contains two recipe cards and pre-measured ingredients to make two different baked creations. Our two bake boxes, ‘Get Baking Box’ and ‘Star Baker Box’ will offer different levels of baking difficulty.



This box is designed for baking beginners or those who just want to take it easy in the kitchen and have some fun. With all the ingredients pre-measured and clearly labelled, the process is pretty easy. Build baking confidence with step by step instructions and images to help you nail it.

If you want to try new baking techniques, improve your skills and push your limits, the Star Baker Box is for you. The recipes in this box have a higher difficulty, but our recipe cards will make this new baking adventure seem less daunting.

“You can’t beat the adoration and appreciation of your colleagues, friends and family when you present them with homemade baking” says Trev, “The memory of the baking will far outlast the taste.”

“We know how powerful baking can be for mental well-being and how it can bring people together. All Kiwis should be able to experience the joy of baking” says Anna.

Baking with/for the people you love and care for can create memories that last way longer than the results will…they go quick! Enjoy homemade wholesome treats rather than packaged alternatives full of preservatives and other nasties.



Kiwi Bake Boxes start from $20 (excl. delivery). For more information on Kiwi Bake Box, visit kiwibakebox.co.nz.

