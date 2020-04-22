Air New Zealand Updates Domestic Network For Alert Level 3
Air New Zealand is adjusting its domestic network with New Zealand to enter Alert Level 3 next week.
The airline will operate a limited domestic schedule from Tuesday 28 April to enable essential travel only and to keep air freight moving.
The airline’s domestic schedule while the country is at Alert Level 3 is as follows –
|Route
|Services
|Aircraft type
|Auckland-Christchurch
|
2x return services Mon-Sat
1x return service Sun
|A320
|Auckland-Wellington
|1x return service Mon-Sun
|A320
|Auckland-Tauranga
|3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri
|Q300
|Auckland-Napier
|3x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri
|Q300
|Wellington-Christchurch
|
2x return services Mon-Fri
1x return service Sat/Sun
|
Q300
ATR
|Wellington-Nelson
|
1x return service Mon-Wed
2x return services Thurs/Fri
|Q300
|Christchurch-Dunedin
|1x return service Mon-Sun
|ATR
Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says travel remains very restricted under Alert Level 3.
“We have made some slight adjustments to our domestic schedule in the coming weeks and that includes adding several services a week between Auckland and Napier and Auckland and Tauranga. We’ll also be adding additional capacity between Christchurch and Dunedin with flights in and out of Dunedin across the week.”
Before making a booking, customers are reminded to check the latest information on the travel and transportation section of the Government COVID-19 website and the COVID-19 hub on the Air New Zealand website.
