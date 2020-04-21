STAAH And GuestJoy Launch Integration To Redefine Guest Experience

Press Release – STAAH

[21st April 2020 Auckland] The connection with GuestJoy will help mutual accommodation clients to connect better with their guests and increase guest satisfaction along with enhancing their global reach.

Leading cloud-based hospitality distribution specialist, STAAH, has partnered with GuestJoy, a leading guest communication solution for hotels, allowing properties to enhance the experience of guests and thereby improving the hotel’s revenue. Accommodation providers on the network of the two companies can not only expand their reach to both local and global travelers with STAAH Channel Manager, but now can also automate and increase guest engagement using GuestJoy solution.

Connecting through one simple and efficient interface, and with access to real-time hotel booking information via STAAH Channel Manager, hotels will be able to upsell through daily intelligence and send review collection emails through the GuestJoy communication solution.

The partnership between STAAH Ltd and GuestJoy is fantastic news for the properties as it will assist them in significantly increasing guest engagement. The partnership will also help properties to improve their revenue stream and brand reputation.

“We are thrilled to partner with GuestJoy, an established and forward-looking solution provider in the hotel tech space. We look forward to offering our clients this powerful connection which is sure to assist an increase in overall revenue and enhancement of guest experience, “says Tarun Joukani, Director – STAAH Ltd.

The integration is valid globally and properties of all sizes, from around the world, can make use of the platform.

“We wanted to partner with STAAH to gain direct access to the growing number of properties that use its platform to power their distribution and allowing them to better engage with their guests. This partnership will help accommodation providers gain a deeper understanding of their guests thereby engaging better and right,” says Alar Ülem, CEO & Co-Founder of GuestJoy.

About GuestJoy

GuestJoy is a guest communication tool. The company’s advanced technology enables hotels to

increase their revenue via upselling and collecting more online reviews quicker. The software is

beautifully designed and suitable for both independent and large hotel chains worldwide. The

company is currently serving hotel brands in fifteen countries.

What GuestJoy can do for you?

GuestJoy allows you to do targeted guest marketing with personalised messages. You can upsell,

send out satisfaction surveys or collect reviews. It all depends on your requirements. Outgoing

emails are fully automated and once everything is set up, it works like a breeze.

What distinguishes GuestJoy from other products in the market is that it focuses on the entire guest

journey – all touchpoints that can happen during your guests visit, not just upselling. GuestJoy can

help in many ways depending on the visitors and the hotel’s needs. This product is extremely

modular so no need to start using all the various features immediately.

About STAAH:

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel

management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue.

Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-

leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct

bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 10,000+ partner properties in

more than 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand,

UAE and UK.

