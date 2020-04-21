Spca Announces New Retail Partnership With Pet Depot To Drive Funds

Press Release – SPCA

SPCA is delighted to announce a new retail partnership with Pet Depot – an online pet store for New Zealanders looking for convenient ways to buy food, flea and worming treatments for their cats and dogs.

The partnership is a new approach to SPCA’s ongoing need for funds as the charity faces the prospect of a $1million loss of income because of COVID-19-related financial pressures.

During lockdown, SPCA has had to postpone all in-person fundraising activities, as well as close its 56 op shops across the country, which are a hugely valuable source of income.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen says: “The partnership between SPCA and Pet Depot comes at the perfect time. COVID-19 is having a significant impact on SPCA’s traditional income raising activities with op shops closed and face to face fundraising programmes currently at a standstill. We remain an essential service and our Inspectors are continuing to respond to emergencies and animal welfare complaints.”

Pet Depot Founder Ian Sutcliffe says: “At the heart of what we each do is the dedication to the health and welfare of animals across New Zealand which is why we’re pleased this partnership has come at a necessary time for SPCA. We look forward to becoming a long-term and reliable source of income for this incredible charity.”

Pet Depot launched in June 2019 and is gaining strong traction with New Zealanders. Once the start-up breaks even – which is expected within the next six to nine months – 30 percent of all profits will go directly to SPCA.

The funds raised through the partnership will go towards the running of SPCA and will help the organisation to rescue, shelter and rehome more than 40,000 injured, abandoned and abused animals each year; provide medical treatment, as well as vaccinations, microchips and de-sexing services.

“The vast array of vital services that SPCA offers to the animals couldn’t happen without the support of the generous New Zealand public. Our request to SPCA supporters is simple: if customers are looking to buy any of the products stocked by Pet Depot, we ask that they buy them here,” says Midgen.

Pet Depot has been classified as an essential service by the Government and continues to operate under Alert Level 4. A considerable number of brands stocked by the online store are not available in supermarkets, including prescription diet pet foods.

In addition, it is the only pet store in New Zealand offering customers AA Smartfuel discounts and the purchases they make will contribute to helping SPCA protect animals across the country.

