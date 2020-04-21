RBNZ Is Proposing The Removal Of Mortgage Loan-to-value Ratio (LVR)

Press Release – XE Money Transfer

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is proposing the removal of mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions in line with the Bank’s financial stability mandate, the central bank says in a statement on its website.

The key points mentioned are:

Proposes to remove LVR (loan-to-value ratio) restrictions

RBNZ will consult for 7-days before deciding

Proposal is in response to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

The move will help banks to keep lending

Will monitor lending activity and feedback from retail banks over the next 12 months

After that period, to review whether to reinstate LVR restrictions

NZD is little changed in immediate response

Here is the link to the RBNZ statement:

https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2020/04/reserve-bank-proposes-to-remove-lvr-restrictions

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6020 / 0.6045

NZD-AUD 0.9515 / 0.9540

NZD-EUR 0.5540 / 0.5565

NZD-GBP 0.4840 / 0.4865

NZD-JPY 64.85 / 65.10

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

