Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow Named Quickest Path To Cloud For Large Enterprises

Sydney, Australia – April 21, 2020 – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced that its Avaya OneCloud™ ReadyNow private cloud solution has been recognised with a Unified Communications Excellence Award by TMC, a global, integrated media company. The award honours companies that have developed exceptional unified communications solutions that are leading the way in this growing industry.

Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow gives enterprise customers access to complete Avaya Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Centre (CC) solutions delivered in a secure private cloud environment, providing enterprises the benefits of cloud communications.

“ReadyNow was designed to give Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) enterprises a secure, private cloud environment with the perks that businesses associate with the public cloud, including subscription-based payments and scalability,” said Jeremy Paton, Team Engagement Solutions Lead A/NZ, Avaya. “This has helped our enterprise customers move to the cloud much faster to ensure they can adapt to today’s challenges, while providing the foundation to deliver new services.”

“The Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow solution is resonating with large enterprise customers who favour a private cloud model in support of specific performance, security, compliance, and customisation requirements,” said Rich Costello, Senior Research Analyst at IDC. “Kudos to Avaya for this recognition. The company continues to innovate its portfolio, transition to more software and cloud services, establish viable strategic partnerships, and evolve its internal culture and how it operates.”

Customers can create the security and control regimes that fit their specific requirements and the solution provides high availability with geo-redundant options. With “built in” accreditations such as HIPAA and PCI compliance, companies can feel assured that mandatory requirements for cloud are covered.

“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with Avaya’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Avaya.”

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honouring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honours in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

