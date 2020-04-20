Tower And AA Relief Schemes Must Be Matched By ACC

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is calling on ACC to provide relief to New Zealand businesses, such as that seen in the private sector.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Islay Aitchison says, “ACC levies are charged to businesses to insure against the possibility of a workplace accident. It is compulsory. Quite simply, while employees are at home and unable to work, it’s a sham for ACC to still force businesses to pay.”

“Many New Zealanders and business owners are struggling to stay afloat. We’re welcoming these efforts by private insurance providers, but it’s deeply disappointing that a Government agency refuses to make the same compassionate choice.”

