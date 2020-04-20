New System For Fighting Covid-19 Helps NZ Businesses Operate Safely

Press Release – Dyno Conveyors

MarketSafe™ Sanitising Tunnel helps restore consumer confidence and meet the increased demand for sanitisation and safety so businesses can reopen.

For businesses looking to reopen and respond to the global Covid-19 pandemic, changes to operational processes are needed to be a safe business, whilst increased consumer weariness over safety will remain for the foreseeable future. Added to this is the growing demand by consumers for transparency, demanding companies detail how they provide increased protection. So how do you make sure parts or products you receive as inward goods will not place staff in danger? How do you provide confidence to consumers that what you dispatch will reach them safely and not place them in danger? The MarketSafe™ Sanitising Tunnel has been designed to specifically address these questions and the threat of Covid-19.

“As Covid-19 spread, businesses faced a number of threats and we felt we were in a position to help fight the pandemic, keep people safe and save lives. That was the first priority and impetus for designing the new system” says Reuben Cornes, General Manager of Dyno Conveyors. “The distribution of products goes through multiple touch points. When it comes to viruses like Covid-19, safety is only as good as the weakest point in that chain and this virus has taught us not to take anything for granted”.

Keeping Employees Safe

For companies receiving goods, there is a responsibility to make sure when those goods enter the premises they are not jeopardizing the health and safety of employees. “You might be confident in a supplier’s internal practices (or procedures) but the journey the package takes to get to you can be long and complicated, with a lot of opportunities for contamination to the carton exterior, despite everyone’s best efforts” says Mr Cornes. “We wanted to remove any doubts of safety”.

Restoring Consumer Confidence

There is a growing issue around consumer confidence. How can you trust that online order will reach you without being contaminated? You can do your homework on the company you are purchasing from and they should provide details on the measures they have in place. There should also be some confidence in the delivery network in NZ. However, the fact remains the greatest number of touch points often comes between warehouse and consumer. That means the more chances of contamination.

“We sell perishables so the boxes can’t sit on a doorstep for a couple of days as people wait until the box is safe to touch and we know a growing number of people are cautious about what they get delivered” says EatLocal.nz founder Glen Malcolm. “We like to provide the purchaser with as much confidence as possible, which is why we run all boxes through the sanitisation tunnel before we dispatch them. We know the sanitizer used can protect the box for up to 7 days. This addresses the growing trend in consumers demanding the safe delivery of products. We’ve found customers switch to EatLocal because we can provide specifics about what we are doing for their safety.”

Reuben Cornes says “Companies who can demonstrate ownership over safety and can offer some reassurances that they have taken extra measures to provide products safely will have a competitive advantage. Consumers are naturally more cautious, and with good reason, so doing that little bit more will help. So for a company to be able to say the package can kill viruses and germs for up to 7 days after it leaves their warehouse is a massive selling point.”

How Does it Work?

The MarketSafe™ Sanitising Tunnel works by continuously disinfecting cartons as they enter or exit a premises. The sanitiser used is hospitable grade and approved for use against Covid-19*. The residual action of the sanitiser continues to kill viruses and bugs for up to 7 days after application. This will cover the journey of a large number of boxes in the NZ distribution network.

Easy to set up and install and fast (up to 60 boxes per minute) the tunnel can be used for inward goods to protect employees, and outward goods to offer consumer reassurance. It is hoped the MarketSafe™ Sanitising Tunnel will help more businesses reopen and fight the drop in consumer confidence. Early interest has been received from supermarkets, online retailers and stores offering click and collect services (who pass along goods in original packaging) along with pharmaceutical companies. For further protection Dyno also offers workplace sanitisation services to kill viruses and bacteria, with a residual action of up to 4 weeks.

*https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2

