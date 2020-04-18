Workplace Operations At COVID-19 Alert Levels

Press Release – New Zealand Government

New guidance has been released about workplace activities at different alert levels. Information addresses some frequently asked questions as well as examples of what each alert level might look like for different kinds of businesses. The decision …

New guidance has been released about workplace activities at different alert levels. Information addresses some frequently asked questions as well as examples of what each alert level might look like for different kinds of businesses.

The decision on whether to move New Zealand’s alert level will be made on Monday 20 April.

New Zealand remains in Alert Level 4 and all New Zealanders should continue to stay home to save lives. Only businesses that are essential can operate from their business premises during Alert Level 4.

The decision on whether to move New Zealand’s alert level will be made on Monday 20 April.

This guidance provides high-level details on what workplace activities are permitted at different alert levels. This includes:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url