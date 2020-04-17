Tegel Recalling Golden Crumbed Chicken Tenders

Press Release – Tegel Foods

Tegel customers are asked to check their freezers for 400g boxes of Tegel Golden Crumbed Chicken Tenders, with batch number 1926001338 and a best before date of September 2020. Tegel Foods Limited is recalling the batch of chicken tenders following the …

Tegel Foods Limited is recalling the batch of chicken tenders following the discovery some boxes may contain Garlic Kievs. These Kievs contain food allergens wheat (gluten), soy and milk. Soy and milk are not correctly declared on the Golden Crumbed Tenders box.

If you have purchased any of the affected product, please do not consume if you have a food allergy to wheat (gluten), soy or milk. The product should be discarded and consumers can call 0800 244 2536 for a full refund voucher. The product is sold in Countdown, Supervalue, Fresh Choice, Pak n Save and New World.

A spokesperson for Tegel said the recall was isolated to one batch. There have been no reports of illness or allergic reactions, however any person concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

“Consumer safety is of utmost importance. Any potential food safety issues are taken seriously, and we are investigating,” they said.

The recall does not affect other batches of Golden Crumbed Chicken Tenders or any other Tegel products.

