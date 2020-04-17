Final Electorate Names And Boundaries Released

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Electorate names, boundaries, and population data for the final electorates are available to view and download, Stats NZ said today. The Representation Commission has released its final electorate names and boundaries for the 2020 and 2023 General …

Electorate names, boundaries, and population data for the final electorates are available to view and download, Stats NZ said today.

The Representation Commission has released its final electorate names and boundaries for the 2020 and 2023 General Elections. See Electorate names and boundaries finalised.

Boundaries and electoral population data for the final general and Māori electorates, and meshblock electoral populations, can be downloaded from our Geographic Data Service (Datafinder).

Electorate boundaries can also be viewed and compared with other geographic boundaries, using our Geographic Boundary Viewer.

For more information on the boundary review process or to view the final electorate names and boundaries, see Boundary Review 2019/20.

For more information on how the number of electorates and electoral populations are calculated, see Number of electorates and electoral populations: 2018 Census.

For more information about these statistics:

See Proposed electorate boundaries released

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url