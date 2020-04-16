Studio Apartment Complex For Sale

Press Release – Bayleys

A 10 studio apartment complex awaits a lucky buyer seeking a lifestyle change. The accommodation business and land, Carters by the Sea, has views of the stunning sunsets that sink into the Tasman Sea. The West Coast is one of the main tourism regions …



A 10 studio apartment complex awaits a lucky buyer seeking a lifestyle change. The accommodation business and land, Carters by the Sea, has views of the stunning sunsets that sink into the Tasman Sea.

The West Coast is one of the main tourism regions with its untamed natural wilderness branding. Carters by the Sea at 27 Marine Parade, Carters Beach in Westport is located in the Northern West Coast.

It is between the Abel Tasman National Park at the top of the South island, and Punakaiki blowholes and Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers in the South.

Bayleys Nelson commercial marketing agent Gill Ireland said the business would ideally suit someone looking for a different lifestyle who seeks the best in boutique accommodation. Carters Beach is a sandy swimming and walking beach that is sandfly free.

It has a large grassed domain with a hall that hosts weddings and community markets, and a modern children’s playground and barbecue and family area. There is a popular restaurant and bar called Donaldos within one minute’s walk from Carters by the sea.

The Westport 18 hole golf course is a five minute walk away. Underground wiring gives Marine Parade a modern appearance without the presence of ugly telegraph poles, she said.

Activities around the Carters Beach area include golf, hiking, fishing, horse trekking, mine and brewery tours, mountain-bike trails, swimming, surfing and kite surfing at Carters Beach and Tauranga Bay, a 10-minute drive away.

Tauranga Bay is at the start or end of the Cape Foulwind Cliff Top Walkway, overlooking a seal colony and recently identified as a Great NZ short walk with spectacular ocean vistas.

More adventurous activities include jet boating, white or black-water rafting, adventure caving and 4WD tours. Westport is a five minute drive to all conveniences and many restaurants / cafes such as the buzzing Denniston Dog Cafe and Bar, which is a local hot spot, plus the PortSide Bistro and Bar which is an art deco styled former Watersider’s building.

Westport also has a modern indoor swimming and fitness complex, plus a Movie Theatre.

Ms Ireland said Carters by the Sea comprised 10 contemporary studio apartments and a well-appointed and beautifully presented private two bed two-bathroom owner’s accommodation.

Construction of the property set among attractive gardens was completed in December 2014. It has a northerly aspect and is built of precast interspan concrete floors and concrete walls making all the rooms completely soundproof.

An engineered reinforced gravel raft foundation gives the property a seismic rating of a minimum of 100 percent of new building standards.

Safety features include a Type 5F fire system and each studio is constructed as a separate fire cell with fire walls, windows and doors. There is also an emergency lighting system.

The three buildings on the site include a manager’s residence and two studio apartment blocks that are two levels each. There are 10 car parks, a guest laundry, and a separate cleaners/ owners laundry.

One block has six studios and the other has four studios. Every studio is 30/sqm, the lower studios have 2.7m high ceilings, with the upper studios having 3.3m creating a lofty feeling of space.

There is also a 3KW PV solar system with solar hot water.

The upstairs studios have balconies with sea views while the ground level studios have a private deck. They all contain the usual modern amenities, unlimited Wi-Fi with two studios have corner spa baths. They have been fitted out in a contempory style.

All the rooms have ceiling fans, under-tile bathroom heating, Fisher & Paykel single dishdrawers, and 42 inch flat screen TVs.

The property is being offered as a freehold going concern for $1,950,000.00 + GST (if any).

Room rates vary between $170 and $230 a night – averaging about $220. Carters by the Sea is five a minute drive from Westport, four hours from Christchurch via Lewis Pass, and three hours from Nelson, Blenheim and Picton.

It is a popular stop-over, en-route to the Old Ghost Road and the Heaphy Track. Carters by the sea benefits from the newly Government funded Paparoa Track which finishes at Punakaiki, just 40 minutes away.

Sounds Air operates three flights per day from the airport located at Carters Beach to Wellington return.

A trail funded by the Provincial Growth Fund, called the Kawatiri Coastal Trail is a family-friendly 55km cycle and walking heritage trail that will connect the Buller district towns of Westport and Charleston when completed in 2021.

It will run right past Carters by the Sea offering bike hire, accommodation and drop off/pick up packages. Effusive guest reviews available on the Carters by the Sea website reflect the experience of travellers.

“Great location, immaculate accommodations, contemporary furnishings, lovely hosts…a restaurant within walking distance make this a stand-out accommodation. Toured the South Island for three weeks and this was our favorite place. Would return in an instant!”

“What a special place to stay as a couple. Fantastic room and view plus spotlessly clean room was a treat. Carters beach is a beautiful little spot tucked away just out of Westport. It’s the little things that mattered at these apartments. Great shower, new linen, the beds awesome and the pillows are definitely not motel pillows. Well done guys. We will be back.”

Buller District is on the main tourist trail around the South Island. It is often called the adventure capital of the West Coast with its mountain biking, rafting, caving, surfing and paddle boarding, or just beautiful places to contemplate the best of New Zealand’s scenery.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url