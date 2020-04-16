MusicHelps Announces COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Grant For Kiwi Music Workers

Press Release – MusicHelps

MusicHelps has announced the details of its initial emergency grant response to the COVID-19 crisis, which in just a few short weeks has shattered the livelihoods of kiwi music workers nationwide. The music industry charity will be making a $500 …

MusicHelps has announced the details of its initial emergency grant response to the COVID-19 crisis, which in just a few short weeks has shattered the livelihoods of kiwi music workers nationwide.

The music industry charity will be making a $500 rapid response grant available to people that are New Zealand citizens or residents, have been working for pay in the music industry for the last 5 years and have experienced loss of income as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations.

The charity will be making 200 grants available initially, after which it will review the success of the programme.

MusicHelps is encouraging applications from the full range of music industry workers. Roadies, riggers, technicians, crew, performers, songwriters, managers and anyone who has lost income from their work in the production or performance of live or recorded music in Aotearoa are invited to apply.

Applications for the grant can be made online from Monday 20 April at the charity’s website: https://musichelps.org.nz/covid-19-grant . More information on the grant is available at this address now.

The MusicHelps COVID-19 Emergency Grant has been made possible by the MusicHelpsLive campaign, where over 60 organisations and companies have come together to raise awareness of the grave impact of the crisis on the kiwi music industry.

The campaign has promoted ways for New Zealanders to donate to a fundraising appeal to provide vital emergency financial assistance & wellbeing support services to the kiwi music community.

Since it was launched last week, the fundraising appeal has so far raised over $210,000 from more than 230 donations. The MusicHelpsLive appeal can be found at https://musichelpslive.co.nz

MusicHelps will distribute 100% of all funds raised through the MusicHelpsLive appeal to kiwi music people in need through this and further grant rounds.

About MusicHelps: MusicHelps uses the power of music to help & heal New Zealanders in need. The charity develops & supports a wide range of programmes that use music to help people who are at risk, vulnerable and experiencing health issues. The charity has made projects impacting over 60,000 people possible at youth organisations, hospices, schools, medical charities, rehabilitation centres and more all-over New Zealand. MusicHelps also provides caring, confidential & practical support to kiwi music people experiencing illness, distress & hardship. It provides vital support including medical treatment, counselling and hardship assistance to kiwi music people and their families in times of crisis.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url