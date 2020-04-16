More Freight Free To Move

Press Release – Road Transport Forum

Recognising the supply chain pressure during the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, the Government has made some adjustments to enable all freight to move, Road Transport Forum (RTF) chief executive Nick Leggett says.

“A refinement of the rules means that non-essential freight, which previously could not be moved unless it was in the way of essential freight, can now be moved to its end destination.

“Customers can receive this freight, but they can’t be open to operate their businesses under Alert Level 4.

“This is good news for the road freight transport industry and we thank the Government for making this adjustment.

“It means freight companies can get on with their business and free flowing freight will help exporters and importers, as well as those who are part of the domestic supply chain,” Leggett says.

About Road Transport Forum New Zealand (RTF)

RTF provides unified national representation for several regional trucking associations. RTF members include Road Transport Association NZ, National Road Carriers, and NZ Trucking Association. The affiliated representation of the RTF is about 3,000 individual road transport companies which in turn, operate 16-18,000 trucks involved in road freight transport, as well as companies that provide services allied to road freight transport.

The road freight transport industry employs 32,868 people (2.0% of the workforce), has a gross annual turnover of $6 billion, and transports 93% of the total tonnes of freight moved in New Zealand.

