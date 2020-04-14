coHired Offers Free Job Matching Platform To Help Struggling Kiwi Companies

Press Release – coHired

coHired, a New Zealand start-up that matches people to jobs they love, is making its platform available for free to employers.

coHired’s CEO & coFounder Andrew Nicol, says coHired wants to match employers who have jobs available right now to people desperate for work, and provide free access to its entire database. “As a social business with a vision of People Matter Do Good, we believe jobs bring dignity and as unemployment looks set to rise, we want to do everything we can to get people into work by making it faster and easier for employers to find the people they need.”

Companies who have jobs available can sign-up and begin shortlisting. Mr Nicol says, “we then use our technology to magically find people who are a great fit for your jobs from our entire pool of jobseekers, then provide the company with a shortlist of applicants.” This service will be free for at least the next 6 months.

Employers who are letting people go, can contact coHired to help their people find jobs elsewhere. “We want to help these struggling companies to do good for their workforce, while enabling them to succeed in the future.” Nicol says, “To help, coHired will automatically create an in-house pool of these people so they can also rebuild their workforce when the time is right.”.”

“Any jobseeker can register on coHired for free as we are passionate about getting New Zealand working again.” explains Nicol, “While the job market is going to be challenging over the next year, we are passionate about matching you to a job you love. Our technology will constantly keep looking for jobs, even some jobs the jobseeker may never have considered that are a perfect match to them and their skills”

“We care deeply about people and are passionate about using technology to support the recruitment process, while enabling better engagement with people.” coHired has developed AI that uses CVs and organisational science to take the hassle out of recruitment by providing hiring managers with a shortlist based on:

Experience | Can they do the job?

Job Fit | Will they enjoy the job?

Ethos Fit | Will they fit the culture of the team?

Eligibility | Do they meet the minimum needs of the job?

coHired believes that when people love their jobs, they not only get to pay the bills, but they also gain great dignity. By working with companies who have jobs for free, coHired will achieve its goal of helping kiwi’s into work in these challenging times.

Find out more at

www.cohired.com/covid-19_here-to-help

