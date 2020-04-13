New Experiences For Kiwis In “Post Lockdown” Travel

Press Release – True NZ

Real B&Bs v AirBnBs

Post lockdown Kiwis’ travel options, both for holiday & business, will

be likely different for some time.

Staying at a “real” B&B will be a new experience for the majority of New

Zealanders.

TrueNZ Guides has been working with Bed & Breakfasts, Farmstays and

other small scale accommodation hosts for 20 years now. It has built a

solid community of some 380 such properties spread the length & breadth

of New Zealand.

Mike Raymer, Managing Partner of TrueNZ believes that Kiwis need to put

this type of accommodation firmly in their sights now.

Immediately the end of the lockdown is in sight, or at least a

relaxation of it allows kiwis to travel within the country again, TrueNZ

has a major campaign ready to launch promoting B&B stays.

He points out that a true B&B is vastly different from what has come to

be loosely termed an AirBnB, which is, in most cases really a bare

holiday rental, not a B&B at all.

In a true B&B you are the guests of resident hosts. You are likely to be

the only guests staying, which is surely far preferable from a physical

distancing perspective than, for example staying in a hotel.

Almost all B&B hosts take immense pride in the cleanliness and standard

of accommodation they provide. Much of what is on offer would easily be

classed 4 or 5 star accommodation. Spacious with quality beds, quality

linen, quality everything in fact, plus of course breakfast included

which in many cases is quite exceptional. Your privacy is respected.

Many B&Bs are conveniently located in main centers and holiday hot

spots. There are also many in spectacular locations with stunning outlooks.

Given the enormous range of B&B styles, from classic city homes to

beachside suites to isolated farm cottages, there are options for

everyone from business travellers to families and outdoor adventurers.

In the pre coronavirus world these treasures of New Zealand

accommodation went largely undiscovered by kiwi travellers, being filled

with overseas visitors instead.

In the post COVID-19 era Mr. Raymer believes kiwis will now discover for

themselves just how good these genuine B&Bs are and why so many

international guests have favoured them for so long.

In addition to the quality, even luxury, of the accommodation on offer,

the campaign TrueNZ is mounting encourages their community of B&Bs to

sharpen their pencils and make their accommodation available to kiwis at

considerably lower than normal tariffs.

As Kiwis turn their attention to getting out and about again, exploring

their own country Mr Raymer encourages them to take a good look at what

is available on sites like theirs featuring genuine B&B accommodation

These are easily found online just by searching online for a New Zealand

B&B.

Something business travellers should consider too.

