Online Queue Tool To Help Easing The Long Shopping Queue Issue

We are keen to use technology to help the community to cope with long shopping queue issue at this Covid-19 pandemic period. An online queue tool has been developed for any business that needs it to use for free. https://onlinequeue.nz The tool will

https://onlinequeue.nz

The tool will allow shoppers to queue online from anywhere, without needing to wait for a long time in front of stores. This will not only avoid the frustration of shoppers, reduce the tension between business and shoppers, also reduce the gathering and infectious opportunities of the public.

