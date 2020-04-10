2degrees To Provide Broadband For MoE Distance Learning Package

Press Release – 2degrees Mobile

2degrees is delighted to confirm that it has signed a contract with the Ministry of Education to connect homes to its national broadband network, as part of the Ministry’s Distance Learning Package.

“The connections we are offering are a combination of fixed broadband and fixed wireless connections. Our national broadband is strong and has capacity, so we’re pleased we’ll be able to connect these students with their teachers and classmates, helping bridge the digital divide and boost their learning. Our New Zealand-based call centre is standing by ready to play its part,” said Andrew Fairgray of 2degrees.

“As part of this, we’ll be filtering the content to ensure there’s the same safe learning environment in the home as there is at school. And for parents and caregivers, the broadband connection will also give them access to 2degrees WiFi calling if they have a mobile phone,” said Mr Fairgray.

