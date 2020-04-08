Zany Zeus Business Sold

Press Release – Zany Zeus

Zany Zeus, Wellington’s award-winning cheese and ice cream company, will continue to produce and sell its organic milk products from Moera in Lower Hutt.

The business and assets of Zany Zeus Limited were bought by a newly established company, Zany Zeus 2020 Limited, whose shareholders include a supportive group of private investors and some Matsis family members, from the company’s receivers on 3 April 2020.

Zany Zeus 2020 director, Andrew McDouall says, “Loyal customers expressed huge disappointment when they heard Zany Zeus faced closing before Christmas and showed overwhelming support for the company, the brand and its products.”

“Zany Zeus continued to trade strongly over summer, despite being in receivership, and we are thrilled to be able to keep this iconic Wellington business alive.” says McDouall.

The café in Randwick Road is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but the factory continues to produce Zany Zeus cheeses, yoghurt and other milk products and is supplying supermarkets mainly in the Wellington region during the lockdown. The company’s ZORGANIC brand organic milk is still being delivered to Wellington supermarkets as well.

“Michael and Meropi Matsis, Zany Zeus’s founders, will continue to be employed by the new company. They are committed to keep on making their popular brand of organic cheeses and ice cream and look forward to re-opening the café as soon as restrictions are eased.” says McDouall.

“Like every other New Zealand food and café business owner at the moment, our focus is on keeping our staff safe, and managing the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic.” he says.

Zany Zeus Limited continued to trade having been placed into receivership in late 2019 when it hit financial difficulties from building a new factory.

