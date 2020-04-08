Stay Home This Easter

Press Release – Ruapehu District Council

Mayor Don Cameron is urging anyone thinking of travelling to Ruapehu for the Easter break not to do so.

“Please rethink your plans and stay home,” he said.

“People should not be travelling long distances such as between townships, districts or around the region or country.

Travelling to the bach for a holiday is not essential travel and it is not permitted.

Mayor Cameron added that Ruapehu residents should also be ensuring that they are keeping to the self-isolation rules.

“The Police have been clear that they will be increasing their enforcement of the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions.

People can expect to see a lot more Police out and about in communities and on the roads including operating checkpoints over the Easter period,” he said.

“The Police have highlighted that holiday hotspots like Ohakune, National Park and other Ruapehu townships will be a particular area of focus.

If people are driving around or out and about they can expect to be asked what they are up to.

With the few essential businesses that are operating being either closed or on reduced hours over Easter you will not have an excuse.

You will need to make sure you have enough supplies to get through the Easter break.

All Ruapehu Supermarkets will be closed on Easter Friday but open other days.

Petrol Stations in Waimarino will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Anyone being out and about, or travelling to and from different towns and cities, risks spreading Covid-19 and with it lives and the Alert Level 4 restrictions ending after four weeks.

This Easter please stick to the rules, stay home within your bubble, and help keep yourself, your whanau community safe,” he said.

