2020 Auckland Architecture Awards Shortlist Announced
Sixty-four projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Auckland Architecture Awards. Images of all shortlisted projects are available in this Dropbox . The shortlisted projects were selected from a strong roster of entries in the awards programme of …
The shortlisted projects were selected from a strong roster of entries in the awards programme of the Auckland Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).
The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Auckland architect Jane Aimer and including fellow architects Nicholas Dalton, Eva Nash and Stuart Gardyne, and lay juror, broadcaster Eric Young.
“Making the shortlist is a significant achievement, especially in what was a bumper year for architecture in the Auckland region,” said jury convenor Jane Aimer.
“The shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design, from schools, offices and public buildings to houses and apartments,” Aimer said.
The jury shortlisted warehouses and cafés, an airport and a car showroom, a library, a chapel and a cricket club. The most remote building on the shortlist is a hut on Raoul Island.
The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NZIA Architecture Awards programme is sponsored by Resene.
2020 Auckland Architecture Awards shortlist by category
Commercial Architecture
Ethel Street Warehouses, Morningside
Fearon Hay Architects
Fabric Warehouse 2, Morningside
Fearon Hay Architects
Kotiro Nui, Ponsonby
Bull O’Sullivan Architecture
Les Mills Transport Hub, Auckland City
Warren and Mahoney Architects
Manukau Road
RTA Studio
17 Landing Drive
JWA Architects Ltd
Sunderland Hangar at Catalina Bay, Hobsonville Point
Cheshire Architects and Ignite Architects
Te Ara Turoa, Parnell
FORMIS
Education
Botany Toyota
Woodhams Meikle Zhan Architects
Dilworth Junior Campus Sports Centre, Epsom
GHDWoodhead creativespaces
St Paul’s College Marcellin Champagnat Building, Ponsonby
Architectus
The University of Auckland Faculty of Engineering / Te Herenga Mātai Pūkaha B405
Jasmax and Lab-works Architecture in association
Western Springs College Ngā Puna O Waiōrea Redevelopment
Jasmax
Heritage
Hobsonville Headquarters
MAKE Architects NZ Limited
Saint Patrick’s Presbytery – Seismic Upgrade + Refurbishment, Auckland City
Warren and Mahoney Architects Ltd
Hospitality
Auckland Airport The Landing Café
RTA Studio and Material Creative in association
Kind Café, Morningside
Edwards White Architects
Housing
Bowden House, Tutukaka
Belinda George Architects and Mandeno Design in association
Buckleton’s Boat Shed, Tawharanui
RTA Studio
Fife St, Westmere
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Tan House, Remuera
ARCHITECTUREPUBLIC
Lovers Leap, Ohaeawai
Bull O’Sullivan Architecture
Meyrick, Meadowbank
Mark Frazerhurst Architects
Parekura Bay House, Bay of Islands
Bossley Architects
#3, Remuera
Studio2 Architects
Parnell House
Stevens Lawson Architects
Reef House, Leigh
SGA – Strachan Group Architects
Takatu House, Tawharanui
RTA Studio
Takatu Ridge House, Matakana
D Ross Brown: Rosso Design and studio/LWA in association
Taumata Beach House, Omaha
Fearon Hay Architects
Tutukaka House
Herbst Architects
Upland Road, Remuera
Daniel Marshall Architect
Waiheke
Patterson Associates
Housing – Alterations and Additions
Cottage Sandwich, Pt Chevalier
Matter
Guthrie Robinson House, Remuera
Godward Guthrie Architecture
Lean on Me, Mt Eden
SGA – Strachan Group Architects
Lucerne House, Remuera
Godward Guthrie Architecture
Oneroa House, Waiheke
SGA – Strachan Group Architects
Pete’s Place, Pt Chevalier
Sayes Studio
Poured Pleats, Ponsonby
Jack McKinney Architects
Sawtooth Apartment, Parnell
Sayes Studio
Split House, Sandringham
PAC Studio
Takapuna Alteration
Guy Tarrant Architects
2 @ 4 in 1, Three Kings
Construkt Associates
Housing – Multi-unit
Grafton Hall
The University of Auckland Architectus
Hobsonville, Walter Merton Road Terraces
Construkt Associates
Metlifecare Gulf Rise, Red Beach
Warren and Mahoney Architects
Napier Lane Apartments, Takapuna
JWA Architects
132 Halsey, Wynyard Quarter
Athfield Architects
Outlook Apartments, Mission Bay
MAP (2016)
Royal Oak Housing Community, Auckland for The Salvation Army
Designgroup Stapleton Elliott
SKHY, Grafton
Cheshire Architects
The Grounds, Hobsonville Point
Peddle Thorp
340 Onehunga Mall
Brewer Davidson Architects
Interior Architecture
Private Office, Viaduct Harbour
Bureaux
Planning & Urban Design
Tāmaki Precinct Masterplan
Studio of Pacific Architecture
Public Architecture
Bay of Islands Airport, Kerikeri
Eclipse Architecture
Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Whangarei
Moller Architects®
Te Manawa Westgate Library and Multi-Purpose Facility
Warren and Mahoney Architects
The Chapel of St. Peter, Newmarket
Stevens Lawson Architects
Small Project Architecture
In Context: RTA Studio Exhibition
Andrew Barrie Lab
Point Wells Cricket Club
PAC Studio
Raoul Hut, Raoul Island
Bull O’Sullivan Architecture
Te Auaunga Awa–Multicultural Fāle & Outdoor Classroom, Mt Roskill
McCoy + Heine Architects
