Protect Against The Undetectable

Press Release – Katana Technologies Limited

With organizations of all sizes falling victim to ransomware every 14 seconds in 2019, and predicted to be every 11 seconds by 2021, breaches are inevitable. In fact, in 100 percent of the breaches to which FireEye responded, the victim organization’s …

With organizations of all sizes falling victim to ransomware every 14 seconds in 2019, and predicted to be every 11 seconds by 2021, breaches are inevitable.

In fact, in 100 percent of the breaches to which FireEye responded, the victim organization’s firewalls and anti-virus protections were ‘up to date.’ (FireEye – WC Docket No.13-184)

A new approach is needed for an organisation to ensure an operational state, over adding yet another layer of preventative or detection solutions, into an already convoluted Enterprise Threat Detection environment.

That solution is NeuShield Data Sentinel enabling Enterprise Protection and Correction.

NeuShield Data Sentinel does not rely on detection, protecting against any ransomware or malicious application whether known or unknown by adding a protective shield between your files and your applications, and as such can recover from a fully undetectable attack.

With a single click the operating system, disk, and files present on both local and cloud drives can be recovered from malware, virus, file corruption.

With the Q1 2020 release, support for databases such as quickbooks has been added, preparing the path for much larger database environments in future editions.

NeuShield is proudly distributed across Australia and New Zealand by Katana technologies.

You can contact us at info@katanatechnologies.net for more information, and Acquire for pricing, which until July also includes free professional services for deployment and support to help businesses during these times, in addition to the already available additional one years free subscription with any term subscription.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url