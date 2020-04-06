Active+ Offers Virtual Physio For Injured Kiwis During Lockdown

Press Release – Active Plus

Active+, a 100% Kiwi owned physiotherapy and rehabilitation network, is offering virtual physio clinics for New Zealanders suffering from aches and pains during lockdown. ACC has predicted that homebased injuries will go up over the coming weeks as Kiwis …

Active+, a 100% Kiwi owned physiotherapy and rehabilitation network, is offering virtual physio clinics for New Zealanders suffering from aches and pains during lockdown.

ACC has predicted that homebased injuries will go up over the coming weeks as Kiwis tackle DIY and other projects. That is on top of the surge in people working from home, often using unsuitable furniture and makeshift working arrangements. This means that the need for physio is also likely to increase.

Consultations with registered Active+ physiotherapists are being carried out via video call using secure chat platforms. Telephone can be used for those that may not have the technological or IT set-up ability.

“There’s a lot we can do without being hands on. We can still assess injuries, either ACC or private. We can still lodge ACC claims. Physios can refer their patients to a specialist if further treatments or assessments, such as x-rays and ultrasounds are necessary,” explains Active+ Director and qualified physiotherapist, Andy Schmidt.

“Our physios are hard at work providing rehabilitation exercise programmes to support those injured and rehabilitating at home with video-based exercises and reporting. We have also launched a number of free to air exercise programmes via social media.”

During a consultation, Active+ physios ask a series of questions to find out where things hurt, and will get the patient to carry out movements and actions on camera, such as bends or stretches — so they can make an assessment. They can then give advice on managing the injury, prescribe exercises and arrange further appointments.

Physios can even help with work set-ups at home.

“It can be challenging to create a home office, especially if you don’t have a separate space, and you’re having to use the kitchen or living room,” says Andy. “A physio can look at how you’re working, so you don’t hurt yourself. It might be as simple as tweaking your screen height or changing your posture.”

Active+ hopes that the virtual physio clinics will take some pressure off GPs, by being a primary point of contact and referral for the kinds of problems that physiotherapists are experts in managing.

“This will be particularly important as primary care clinics are likely to get busier in the coming autumn and winter months, especially if some of the Covid-19 modelling is correct and we see a peak in mid-May,” says Andy.

Active+ was founded by Gill Webb in 1990. Since then, it is estimated that Active+ has helped more than 300,000 New Zealanders with injury prevention, rehabilitation and wellness.

There is now a growing network of over 20 clinics across the North and South Islands that deliver physiotherapy and multidisciplinary rehabilitation services. 650 clinicians deliver services to New Zealanders every day in their workplaces, in their homes and from the practices.

For more details, visit activeplus.co.nz or follow Active+ on Facebook.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url