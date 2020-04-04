Government Chartered Flights Should Bring Kiwis Home

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The Government needs to ensure the international flights being chartered for stranded tourists are returning home with New Zealanders who are currently stuck overseas, Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says.

“With no apparent plans to repatriate the hundreds of Kiwis who are currently stranded around the world, this is an opportunity for the Government to pick up as many people as possible from the countries these chartered flights will be visiting.

“These chartered flights are a lifeline for the many tourists currently stuck in New Zealand with no way of getting home.

“It should be a no brainer that we fill up returning flights with Kiwis who are also stuck overseas and desperate to get home.

“National urges the Government to make this a priority as these flights start to take tourists home.”

