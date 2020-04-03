Union Calls On Minister To Reset Forestry Industry

Press Release – AWUNZ

Maurice Davis, AWUNZ National Secretary and Union leader says; Shane Jones says he is the regional saviour. He must urgently introduce forestry export quotas and regulation to prevent a foreign driven forest obliteration. He needs to inform …

Maurice Davis, AWUNZ National Secretary and Union leader says; “Shane Jones says he is the regional saviour. He must urgently introduce forestry export quotas and regulation to prevent a foreign driven forest obliteration.”

“He needs to inform log exporters that Kiwi processing firms outrank their overseas appetites. NZ forest sector is too reliant on China. We need to look after Kiwi jobs and timber firms before we fuel the Shanghai Express.”

“I fear an avalanche of logs for short-term profit will disappear overseas to the detriment of Kiwi manufacturing and construction jobs. The old free market model of beggar thy neighbour is discredited.”

“The absolute priority must be looking after Kiwis bank balances before foreign forest owners. Kiwi jobs and regional families will be Shane Jones voters; if he does not stop the foreign forest felling the voters will cut him down.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url