Consult Recruitment Acquire IT Recruitment Agency Halo Consulting

Recruitment firm Consult Recruitment are delighted to announce they have successfully acquired Halo Consulting effective 31 March 2020. This transaction puts the combined organisation as the most significant player in the New Zealand professional recruitment market.

Halo Consulting is a market leader in Technology and Digital recruitment, with a strength of team unparalleled in the New Zealand recruitment market. Known for providing exceptional service, looking after their candidates and forming strong strategic relationships with some of New Zealand’s best organisations, Halo is on a continued growth path (despite the Covid-19 situation!). By joining Consult, the combined company is now able to service their clients across IT & digital, accounting & finance, sales, marketing, business support, legal, HR and risk roles.

The Halo team will continue to be well led by Alastair Shorten and Richard Lloyd; and will be joining the wider Consult team once lockdown is over. Consult is led by Angela Cameron – winner of both the RCSA and SARA New Zealand Recruitment Leader of the Year Awards. Commenting on the acquisition Angelastated, “We are beyond excited to have successfully welcomed Halo Consulting to the Consult family. Over the years, we’ve had so many clients ask us to help them access talent in the IT and digital space – so it is wonderful to now have the Halo team to provide their expertise. Despite the challenging circumstances in the New Zealand (and global) economy right now, this move ensures Consult has strength and a capability unsurpassed in the New Zealand recruitment environment.

Consult’s Chair, and industry advisor Greg Savage said, “despite the current economic circumstances, long-term growth strategies, including acquisitions, continue to be part of the Consult vision. Halo Consulting represents an excellent acquisition as they are a strong business, with an excellent reputation and an experienced team who are culturally aligned with the Consult business. Consult is well positioned to thrive despite the current economic challenges”.

Halo co-founders and principals Alastair Shorten and Richard Lloyd stated “We are rapt to have become part of the Consult business and to benefit from the support and opportunities that will be generated together. We have known Angela and the Consult team for years and so it seems like the natural step to work together. Our team is excited, our clients are happy that we can provide additional recruitment in specialist areas and we feel ambitious about the road ahead”.

“In this current environment – technology has never been more important and our clients are indicating that the road ahead in technology recruitment will continue to be active”.

