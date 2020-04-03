Concision OSM House Wins Timber Design Award

Press Release – Concision

A house built by Concision off-site manufacturing has won the Engineered Wood Products Innovation Award at the Wood Process and Manufacturers Association (WPMA) and NZ Wood Resene Timber Design Awards. The innovative 90m2 3-bedroom prefabricated house …

A house built by Concision off-site manufacturing has won the Engineered Wood Products Innovation Award at the Wood Process and Manufacturers Association (WPMA) and NZ Wood Resene Timber Design Awards.

The innovative 90m2 3-bedroom prefabricated house combines precision digital technology with best-practice off-site manufacturing. It was designed in-house at Concision for a hillside section in Christchurch.

Concision GM Wade Macauley says the design was optimised for off-site manufacturing and on-site assembly of the panels.

“Every element of this house was accurately modelled in 3D, including building bespoke services such as the HRV-system and plumbing, before we generated the CNC cutting files for the all timber elements.

“It meant optimal panel sizing and use of materials to minimise waste and achieve a high level of thermal insulation and airtightness, creating a comfortable indoor climate year-round.

“The overall result is a high quality yet cost-effective home built very quickly,” says Wade Macauley.

The Concision home’s prefabricated panels were manufactured over a nine day period. All floor, deck and walkway panels were transported to site on one truck and installed in a single day. The wall and roof panels were delivered on two trucks and also installed in a single day.

Judges noted that the home “exhibited a comprehensive understanding of where engineered wood products can be used to maximise their efficiency and potential. The reward has come in the form of a two- day site build, a high level of thermal insulation and airtightness, managed by climate control, and a sleek, cost effective structure.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url