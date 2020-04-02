Update From Today’s COVID-19 National Response Media Conference

Press Release – National Crisis Management Centre

At today’s media conference, a number of questions were asked of Police Commissioner Mike Bush about monitoring of New Zealanders self-isolating on their return from overseas.

Police are using technology to support self-isolation checks with people who have arrived in the country in the past 14 days.

People returning from overseas to New Zealand, have been asked to consent to being contacted by text message, for the purposes of compliance checks.

Those receiving texts are asked to click on a hyperlink to share their location with Police.

Should the text message go unanswered, or anyone refuse to respond, Police may follow up with a personal visit.

In partnership with the text based service Police are also conducting random self-isolation checks in person.

The purpose of the checks is to ensure people returning to the country are complying will all self-isolation requirements.

Since 31 March, 6,250 text messages have been sent to returning travellers who consented to being contacted. More than 3,000 people responded to the text message.

