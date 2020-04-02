Business Scoop
Police Are Responding To A Serious Crash On Oxford Road

April 2, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a cyclist on Oxford Street, Waimakariri.

Police were notified of the crash at 12:39 this afternoon.

Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police were notified of the crash at 12:39 this afternoon.

Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

