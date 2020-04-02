Nutanix Appoints Lee Thompson As New A/NZ Managing Director

Press Release – Nutanix

Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the appointment of Lee Thompson as Managing Director of Nutanix Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Based in Sydney, Thompson will be responsible for driving customer acquisition and continued expansion of the company’s A/NZ presence, with a focus on commercial and enterprise customers.

Thompson’s comprehensive experience and cloud credentials will be a significant boost for Nutanix. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia to the role and joins after a short tenure at EziHub Australia as Interim Chief Operations Officer.

Prior to that he led Oracle / NetSuite as Group Vice President, JAPAC and was Senior Vice President of Corporate Sales at Salesforce APAC; roles that together provided over a decade of frontline cloud exposure and experience. Thompson has also held senior managerial positions at Borland, Artisoft and Pilot Software.

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the way corporate A/NZ does, and will do, business in the future.” said Thompson. “Recent events have shown the importance of technology, and the critical role that cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure will play in helping secure our economy in the future. As the region looks to develop a new technology infrastructure for a post-COVID-19 world, Nutanix will be in a prime position to help support and navigate that transformation.”

Thompson will report directly to Nutanix Vice President for South Asia Pacific, Neville Vincent: “Lee’s breadth of experience, international exposure and intimate understanding of the challenges facing modern businesses will help accelerate our A/NZ business to the next level,” said Vincent.

“We have an outstanding, energised and highly motivated team already in place eager for the guidance and direction Lee can provide. Under his stewardship, we are confident we will be better placed to help A/NZ businesses adapt to the new post-pandemic reality.”

Thompson’s appointment comes as Nutanix ramps up investment in the region: it has increased its presence across both countries, expanded its sales and support teams and accelerated its customer acquisitions with more than 30 government agencies and some of the region’s largest and most prominent enterprises, including 20 of the ASX top 100.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organisations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

