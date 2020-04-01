Serious Crash Involving Cyclist – Incident – Cook Street, Central Auckland – Auckland City
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a cyclist in central Auckland. A vehicle had collided with a cyclist on Cook Street. One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition. The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and …Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a cyclist in central Auckland.
A vehicle had collided with a cyclist on Cook Street.
One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and motorists are advised that the Cook Street motorway off-ramp is currently closed.
