Serious Crash Involving Cyclist – Incident – Cook Street, Central Auckland – Auckland City

April 1, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a cyclist in central Auckland. A vehicle had collided with a cyclist on Cook Street. One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition. The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and …Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a cyclist in central Auckland.

A vehicle had collided with a cyclist on Cook Street.

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and motorists are advised that the Cook Street motorway off-ramp is currently closed.

