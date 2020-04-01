Business Scoop
PMI And PSI Surveys Postponed

April 1, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – BusinessNZ

Unfortunately, the March Business NZ-BNZ PMI and PSI will not be produced. In deference to our business community, which is currently under unprecedented stress, we have decided that conducting these surveys at this time would be inappropriate. Similarly, …Unfortunately, the March Business NZ-BNZ PMI and PSI will not be produced.

In deference to our business community, which is currently under unprecedented stress, we have decided that conducting these surveys at this time would be inappropriate.

Similarly, we cancelled our surveys immediately following the Christchurch earthquake.

At this stage we are hoping to resume the survey in April if conditions permit.

