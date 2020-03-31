Serious Crash On SH 71 Closes Road – Lineside Road (SH71) Overbridge Closed, Serious Crash
Press Release – New Zealand Police
The Lineside Road overbridge (SH 71) between Kaiapoi and Rangiora is closed following a serious crash.

It happened between a car and a motorbike around 1pm.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

More information will be provided, including around injuries, when available.
It happened between a car and a motorbike around 1pm.
Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.
More information will be provided, including around injuries, when available.
